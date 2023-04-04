Biker, 44, who died after crashing in Yorkshire village is named by family

A biker who died after a crash in a Yorkshire village at the weekend has been named by his family.

Daniel Stephenson, who was from West Yorkshire, died after losing control of his Ducati motorcycle on Melbourne Road in Allerthorpe, East Yorkshire, shortly before noon on April 2.

He has been named and pictured by his family in a statement put out by Humberside Police.

A statement from the force said: “His family continue to be supported by specialist trained officers and partnering agencies. We ask for their privacy to be respected at this incredible difficult time as they come to terms with their loss.”

Daniel Stephenson died when he lost control of his Ducati motorbike in a Yorkshire village