Biker, 44, who died after crashing in Yorkshire village is named by family

Daniel Stephenson, who was from West Yorkshire, died after losing control of his Ducati motorcycle on Melbourne Road in Allerthorpe, East Yorkshire, shortly before noon on April 2.
He has been named and pictured by his family in a statement put out by Humberside Police.
A statement from the force said: “His family continue to be supported by specialist trained officers and partnering agencies. We ask for their privacy to be respected at this incredible difficult time as they come to terms with their loss.”
Investigators continue to request anyone with dashcam footage or who may have witnessed the crash to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 176 of April 2.