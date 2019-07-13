‘Bill’ Bryant, rugby league player

William Bryant, who has died at 78, was forever known in the rugby league circles of the West Riding as Big Bill. A former Castleford player and Great Britain international, his career spanned the late 1950s until 1970, and took in Castleford’s victory in the Yorkshire County League during the 1964–65 season.

He turned out 253 times for club the and represented Britain during the 1966 tour.

His career ended after he broke a leg, an injury from which he never fully recovered, before the 1968–69 Challenge Cup Final.

Born in Wakefield, he was the younger brother of Eddy Bryant, another rugby league player. He became the landlord of the Castlefields pub in Castleford and also owned a bar in Tenerife.

He is survived by his son, Mark, and by his siblings.