A Yorkshire council has launched an investigation into reports of bird flu after two dead birds tested positive for the virus.

Bodies of two dead birds found at Treeton Dyke earlier this month have tested positive for the virus, and Rotherham Council is advising walkers to take care when walking near open bodies of water and to pay attention to information signs.

Bird keepers are also asked to remain vigilant and to report any concerns of avian flu to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), even if the signs are mild. Some species such as ducks, geese and swans can carry the avian influenza virus and spread it without showing any signs of illness.

If you do find a dead bird in a park or public space, you should not touch or move the body.

Treeton Dyke, taken by @andyhouston

