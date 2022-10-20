October is the month when we highlight the stories, achievements and historical significance of Black communities of an African or Caribbean heritage.

In the UK, Black History Month was first observed in October 1987 which also happened to fall on the same year as the 150th anniversary of Caribbean emancipation, the 100th birthday of Marcus Garvey and the 25th anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity.

It was Ghanaian analyst Akyaaba Addai-Sebo who is credited with first recognising October as Black History Month in the UK in 1987.

A statue of Betty Campbell MBE, Wales' first black headteacher and a community activist, in the city centre of Cardiff. (Pic credit: Polly Thomas / Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why do we celebrate Black History Month and why is it important?

We have no problems celebrating the pioneering work of British White inventors such as Alexander Fleming, who invented penicillin, Thomas Edison, who invented the lightbulb, or Alexander Bell, who invented the telephone.

However, Black history is still underrepresented and taught in mainstream schools and classes. For this reason, Black History Month was introduced.

There are lots of historical (and current) Black figures who have made history and contributed a lot for Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the month where we highlight the countless kind and resilient people who come from an African or Caribbean background and they are recognised for their kindness.

Whether they work in healthcare, education, politics, charitable organisations, business, creative arts, social care, industrial or domestic sectors etc they’re hard work and contribution to society must never go unnoticed.

Mainstream history and education are often not extensive and this is why observation holidays like Black History Month are very important.

Portfolio GP, member of Black Women In Health and co-founder of Afro Leads, Dr Julie Duodu, said on the NHS website: “[Black History Month] illuminates forgotten heroes or ‘whitewashed’ events of our shared past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Raising awareness of these rich stories plants healthy seeds which can have a lasting impact both inside and outside of Black Culture. Black history is abundant and relevant all year!

“I am a first generation immigrant of Ghanaian parents and I grew up near Hull. My father was enticed to switch his studies from Medicine in Accra to Dentistry in Manchester in the 70s, to address a shortage of dentists at the time within the NHS.

“It is because of this decision my family are here. I proudly straddle two cultures - that of my heritage and my birth, and identify as a British Ghanaian.