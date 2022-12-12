Blossoms are currently in the middle of a host of huge shows after a successful 2022 touring.
Now, the band have announced they will play two shows – one in Manchester and the second in Leeds.
The Millennium Square gig will see Miles Kane support – an added bonus for fans.
The Leeds show will take place on Saturday July 8.
Tickets go on sale on Thursday, December 15 at 9am.
Their social media announcement read: “We’re playing two big summer headline shows at Manchester Castlefield Bowl on Thursday 6th July with special guests Inspiral Carpets + Leeds Millennium Square on Saturday 8th July with special guest Miles Kane. T
"Tickets on sale 9am Thursday 15th December.”