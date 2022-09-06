BMW driver, 52, killed in collision with pick-up on rural road near M180 in South Yorkshire

The collision took place on Low Levels Bank, which runs parallel to the M180 between Hatfield and Sandtoft, at around 6.30pm.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Our officers are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision in Doncaster yesterday evening (Monday) in which a man sadly died.

“At around 6.30pm, two cars - a blue BMW and a red Toyota Hilux - were involved in a collision on Low Levels Bank, near to the junction with Sandtoft Road.

Police

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service. Sadly the driver of the BMW, a 52-year-old man from the Durham area, died at the scene.

“His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time. Formal identification is yet to take place.

“Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses to the incident or those who may have dashcam footage which may be able to assist ongoing enquiries.

“If you have any information, please contact us via live chat, our online portal or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 572 of 5 September. You can access the online portal and live chat here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

“Footage which you believe may be of use to us can be emailed to South Yorkshire Police via [email protected] including the incident number in the subject line.”