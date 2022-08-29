Boa constrictor stuck in bed springs rescued by Yorkshire firefighters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to help after a boa constrictor escaped and became stuck in the springs of its owner’s bed. Luckily for the giant reptile, named Sid, one of the technical rescue officers was able to free him.

Photos from the incident show Sid nestled within the base of a double mattress. Luckily a team from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service (WYFRS) responded to the bizarre callout and retrieved the runaway serpent without causing him any injury.

And the team’s technical rescue officer, Ronnie, couldn't resist posing for a “Sss'selfie” with the snake before handing him back to his thankful owner.

Technical Rescue Officer Ronnie posed for a picture with the snake

A spokesperson for the service said: “Animal rescues at WYFRS come in all shapes and Ssssss'sizes. Technical Rescue Officer Ronnie had a slippery situation to attend last week when Sid the boa constrictor escaped, and got stuck in his owner's bed springs!

“Luckily for Sid, Ronnie was up for the job and rescued the snake safely and, even convinced him for a Sss'selfie.”

Those on social media were quick to voice their delight at the fire crew's actions along with their horror at the idea of finding a snake in the bottom of their bed.

One wrote: “Would love to join the Fire Service…..floods, fires famine, I think I could brave them. Ssssnakes though? Nope, think I’ll be a milk-person.”

Another shared their admiration for the rescuers, saying: “Wow!! Above and beyond!!!”