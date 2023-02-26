Bodies of man and dog found by mountain rescue teams as Yorkshire man’s family informed
The family of missing Kyle Sambrook, from Yorkshire, have been informed after the bodies of a man and a dog were recovered in the Glencoe Area.
By Neil Pooran, PA Scotland
3 minutes ago
Updated 26th Feb 2023, 8:29am
Mr Sambrook, 33, was last seen with his beagle called Bane in the Lost Valley area of Glencoe at about 12pm on February 19.
A Police Scotland statement: “Around 2.15pm on Saturday, February 25, 2023, the bodies of a man and a dog were recovered by mountain rescue teams and HM Coastguard in the Glencoe Area.
“Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of missing man Kyle Sambrook have been informed.
“They wish to thank all involved in the search and have requested their privacy be respected.
“Our thoughts are with Kyle’s family as we support them at this difficult time.”