Bodies of man and dog found by mountain rescue teams as Yorkshire man’s family informed

The family of missing Kyle Sambrook, from Yorkshire, have been informed after the bodies of a man and a dog were recovered in the Glencoe Area.

Mr Sambrook, 33, was last seen with his beagle called Bane in the Lost Valley area of Glencoe at about 12pm on February 19.

A Police Scotland statement: “Around 2.15pm on Saturday, February 25, 2023, the bodies of a man and a dog were recovered by mountain rescue teams and HM Coastguard in the Glencoe Area.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of missing man Kyle Sambrook have been informed.

photo issued by Police Scotland of Kyle Sambrook, 33, with his beagle called Bane. The 33-year-old was last seen with dog in the Lost Valley area of Glencoe last weekend. The body of a man and a dog have been found in the search for the missing hillwalker. Police Scotland have now said the bodies of a man and dog were recovered by mountain rescue teams and the Coastguard on Saturday afternoon. Issue date: Sunday February 26, 2023.

“They wish to thank all involved in the search and have requested their privacy be respected.