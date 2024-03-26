While formal identification is yet to take place after the discovery on Monday March 25, officers believe it be that of Pam, who also goes by the name Shirley.

Pam was last seen on Thorne Road on March 14, with no confirmed sightings of her since.

Her family have been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time, police said.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “We want to take this opportunity to thank the public who have been incredibly supportive in sharing our appeals about Pam’s disappearance, as well as handing out posters and carrying out their own searches.

“We also want to extend our thanks to partners including Doncaster Council, Mountain Rescue and Lowland Rescue, who have helped both spread the word and assisted with searches.