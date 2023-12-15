All Sections
Body found in search for missing Bradford teenager Lewis Priestley

Police searching for missing Bradford teenager Lewis Priestley have found a body.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 15th Dec 2023, 08:30 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 08:30 GMT

Lewis, 19, was reported missing from his home in Allerton on Wednesday December 6.

Just after 11pm on Thursday (Dec 14) a body was found at Grattan Warehouse on Thornton Road.

Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, the family of Lewis have been informed.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and the Coroner’s Office has been notified, police said.

