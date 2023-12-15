Body found in search for missing Bradford teenager Lewis Priestley
Police searching for missing Bradford teenager Lewis Priestley have found a body.
Lewis, 19, was reported missing from his home in Allerton on Wednesday December 6.
Just after 11pm on Thursday (Dec 14) a body was found at Grattan Warehouse on Thornton Road.
Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, the family of Lewis have been informed.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and the Coroner’s Office has been notified, police said.