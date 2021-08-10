Angelica Szafran, 15, was reported missing on Monday night

Angelica Szafran, 15, was reported missing after she was last seen in the Hyde Park area of the town on Monday night.

The force today released a brief statement confirming that a body has been found which was believed to be that of the missing teenager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her death is not believed to be suspicious, officers said.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Officers searching for missing teenager Angelica have today found a body.

"Formal ID is yet to take place but it is believed to be Angelica. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.