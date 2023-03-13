Body found in search for missing man who was last seen leaving Yorkshire pub

Police searching for a man who went missing after leaving a pub in Yorkshire have found a body.

Humberside Police said it had been looking for a missing man from Bridlington, named only as Andrew, since he was seen leaving a pub in the town on March 4. A body was found on a beach near Hornsea on Friday (March 10).

A statement from the force said: “It is with deep regret that, following extensive enquiries for missing Bridlington man Andrew, a man’s body was discovered on a beach near to Hornsea on Friday March 10. Andrew was reported to us as missing on Sunday, March 5 after he had not been seen since he left a pub in Bridlington on Saturday March 4.

“Our initial enquiries have been carried out and his death is not being treated as suspicious. Formal identification has yet to take place. Our thoughts remain with Andrew's family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”