Body found in water during search for missing 17-year-old from Yorkshire

Humberside Police has been searching for a 17-year-old, named only as Fernando, from Hull, since Sunday (Jul 16). A body was discovered in the water next to Princes Quay Shopping Centre in the city and police believe it to be Fernando, although formal identification is yet to take place.

Detective Inspector Jason Gourley said: “Fernando’s family have been informed and are being supported by our officers at this extremely difficult time. Fernando was reported to us as missing on Sunday 16 July and our enquiries promptly commenced as we looked to understand why Fernando had gone missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We carried out extensive lines of enquiries, including CCTV, area searches, and speaking with those close to Fernando. We then received a call from a member of staff at Princes Quay at around 11.15am yesterday (Jul 19) advising they had discovered a body, in the water along Princes Dock Street.

Princes Quay Shopping Centre in Hull

“A cordon was put in place and officers from our underwater search team were immediately deployed. Fernando’s death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage of our investigation.