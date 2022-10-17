Body found in Yorkshire river has been identified as police launch investigation

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said the man’s identity had been confirmed and that his family had been informed. An investigation into the death has been launched.

The statement reads: “Further to the recovery of a man's body from the River Nidd in Bilton, Harrogate yesterday morning, the man has now been identified and his next of kin have been informed. Investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of his death.”

Police officers were called to the scene, close to the Nidd Viaduct in Bilton, shortly before 8am on Saturday following reports of a body in the River Nidd near Harrogate. Areas around the site – popular with ramblers and dog walkers – were sealed off from the public as the body was recovered. A statement on Saturday confirmed the body was that of a white man, believed to be in his 40’s.

