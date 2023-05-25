Body of 16-year-old boy recovered from Yorkshire river after getting in trouble in water

West Yorkshire Police were called to a stretch of the River Calder off Leeds Road in Castleford at 7pm on Wednesday (May 24) after concerns were reported to them about the safety of a male who was seen in the water.
Emergency services rushed to the scene, but a body was recovered from the water around 90 minutes later. The body is understood to be that of a 16-year-old boy.
A statement from police said: “His family are aware and being supported by officers. We would ask that people are considerate of his family at this difficult time.”
Police are making enquiries and ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 1652 of May 24.