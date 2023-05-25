Body of 16-year-old boy recovered from Yorkshire river after getting in trouble in water

The body of a 16-year-old boy has been pulled from a river in Yorkshire, police have said.

West Yorkshire Police were called to a stretch of the River Calder off Leeds Road in Castleford at 7pm on Wednesday (May 24) after concerns were reported to them about the safety of a male who was seen in the water.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but a body was recovered from the water around 90 minutes later. The body is understood to be that of a 16-year-old boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from police said: “His family are aware and being supported by officers. We would ask that people are considerate of his family at this difficult time.”

The River Calder