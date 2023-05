A body was recovered from the Humber Estuary on Sunday morning close to Grimsby Docks following an operation coordinated by the coastguard.

The unidentified body was picked up around 11.30am.

HM Coastguard said the Humber RNLI lifeboat and Cleethorpes coastguard rescue team had been involved in the operation.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said they were now taking care of the body while they try to identify it.

File pic of a barge entering the Humber Estuary from Hull

