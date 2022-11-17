Fire crews battled a blaze on a Boeing 747 at Doncaster Sheffield Airport recently – although thankfully it was just a training exercise.

Firefighters from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were training for emergency landings and put their skills to the test at Doncaster Sheffield Airport following its closure. The exercise, which was called ‘Houston, we have a problem’ was based around an emergency landing of a Boeing 747 which led to a fire breaking out.

Crews from Wakefield, Ossett and Pontefract stations took part alongside firefighters from Doncaster Sheffield Fire Service, which saw them tackle an aircraft fuel fire in the engine, making entry to the aircraft as well as casualty location and evacuation.

Watch commanders Steve Blore and Jon Brandt also attended the scenario-based training along with station manager Ronan Bruce. Station manager Bruce said: “It was a fantastic exercise for all crews who proved they were experts at utilising onsite information resources to ensure safety of all passengers on the Boeing 747. They showed complete understanding of the situation and used the correct equipment to ensure success. Doncaster Sheffield Fire Service crews were quick to compliment the effort, ability and attitude shown by WYFRS crews.

Fire crews taking on a Boeing 747 fire at Doncaster Sheffield Airport as part of a training exercise

