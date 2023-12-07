Boilers broken at two of Hull’s winter warm spaces sparking heated row among politicians

The boilers have broken at two of Hull’s winter warm spaces – sparking a heated row among politicians.

Temporary electric heaters have had to be installed at Greenwood Library, in Orchard Park, and Western Library, near Hessle Road.

A new boiler is set to be installed at Greenwood Library later this week, with a temporary replacement planned for Western Library, a spokesperson for Hull Ciy Council said.

But Labour councillors claimed that the failures had left library staff wearing coats indoors and unable to offer a proper warm space to people who are struggling to afford the cost of heating their homes.

Western Library, in Boulevard, Hull. Picture is from Google Street View

Labour claimed plans to replace the heating at Greenwood Library in October had been cancelled.

Cllr Rosie Nicola, who represents Orchard Park, said struggling locals had been left out in the cold.

“Members of staff and the public should expect these libraries and so-called ‘Warm Zones’ to be properly heated in winter,” she added.

“It is no wonder the Liberal Democrats have kept quiet about warm spaces this year, they have messed them up.”

Cllr Daren Hale, whose St Andrews and Docklands ward is home to Western Library, called on the Liberal Democrats to focus on basic services.

“It shows clearly how little these Lib Dems actually care for the people that work for them and use the libraries. They are really running our services into the ground,” Cllr Hale said.

Responding to the claims about Greenwood Library, Liberal Democrat sources said there had been no money earmarked to refurbish the building in the budget they inherited from Labour when they took power in May 2022.

A group spokesperson claimed that the reason why services were struggling was due to years of mismanagement under Labour, as well as government funding cuts.

The spokesperson said: “The brass neck of Hull’s Labour bosses to cry foul about this issue when they failed to put funding forward for it is gobsmacking.

“The Lib Dems in Hull are committed to making sure these sites are maintained as best as possible.

“With new investment in this area and millions of pounds in support for those struggling with the cost of living, this is another example of Labour simply condemning their own failure after years in charge of the city.”

Warm spaces were first launched last winter at the height of the cost-of-living crisis. The two libraries are among more than 30 community buildings and churches designated as warm spaces.

The council’s cabinet approved £45,000 in funding to continue the scheme earlier this year after more than 9,000 people used them last winter.

A council spokesperson said they were continuing to monitor temperatures at the Greenwood and Western libraries with the health and safety of staff and residents a priority.

The spokesperson said: “Following the breakdown of boilers at both sites, temporary electrical heating systems were installed whilst a long-term solution was arranged by the council.