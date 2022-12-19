Fears over water quality have led to the cancellation of a popular Boxing Day dip off the Yorkshire coast.

The sea swim at Bridlington South Beach is organised by Martin Jolly and Richard Preston, owner of nearby cafe Richie’s, as a fundraiser for the RNLI.

An announcement on Facebook read: “We are so sad to say that we have had to cancel this event due to a water quality issue off the South Beach. As your safety is of our prime concern we hope to reschedule this event once this problem has been rectified.”

Concerns were raised by the Environment Agency and Yorkshire Water recently after water testing revealed the presence of faecal matter off the bay, and a public warning advising against swimming was issued by Defra.

The Boxing Day dip at Bridlington in 2019

