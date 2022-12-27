The sun shone down for Scarborough’s annual Boxing Day events in Scarborough's South Bay.

Mayor Eric Broadbent kicked off the annual Fishermen vs Firemen football match and the top-hated players enjoyed a competitive game, watched by several hundred spectators.

The Fishermen and Firemen's Football match has been an annual event in Scarborough since 1893 and was originally started to help the widows and orphans of the five Scarborough fishermen drowned at sea aboard the Evelyn and Maud.

Then it was time for the Crazy Raft Race which took place in the harbour.

Starting with the traditional custom of throwing eggs and flour at the other competitors, some of the participants were ghost-like before they even started the race, much to the delight of the watching crowd.

The event, organised by Scarborough Sub Aqua Club, also helps to raise funds for the Fishermen and Firemen's charity which helps those in need in the borough.

