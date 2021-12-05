Boy, 10, gets hundreds of cards from strangers after parents refused to let their kids go to his party

Harry Brinkworth was told by two classmates that they couldn’t go to his bash at a bowling alley becasue their parents “don’t like you”.

Later, an Instagram post written by his mother Hannah, 31, about the incident grabbed people's attention around the world, who then flooded the little lad with birthday cards.

Since then, Hannah, from Sheffield, said that she’s been “absolutely blown away” by the kindness of strangers who have empathised with Harry’s situation.

Hannah was taken aback by the support for Harry after she posted about what happened on social media.

She said: “Something so bad has happened but it brings out the best in people, and that's taken me by surprise. It’s been shared by so many people, and I’ve had people from Dubai get in touch to see if they can send cards over.”

Hannah said she had found out that parents at Harry's school had warned kids off attending his party a week before his birthday, on December 7.

She said: “Harry is autistic, and we’ve known for a long time, and he’s not a bad kid in any way. He always wants birthday parties, but historically, every year we try to sort one and nobody comes.

“I mentioned to him that I needed to know what friends he wanted to come to his party so I could send invites. He said two names, but when I asked again he said they weren’t allowed to come.

“I said I didn’t understand, and he turned around and, at 10-years-old, said one had told him their mum doesn’t like him and they can’t play with him.”

Hannah said kids aren’t the problem, but rather parents need to think about what they say in front of them and consider the example they set for their children.

She said: “I found it absolutely baffling. It’s not the kids’ issue, it’s the parents' lack of understanding about Harry’s issues.

“It’s not discussed enough how parents talk about kids with additional needs or SEN issues, and they don’t understand the impact of what they say in front of their kids, which is then repeated - it’s unacceptable.”

After writing the Instagram post about what happened, Hannah said she was inundated with messages asking if they could send Harry a birthday card.

“I obviously got upset and went on Instagram as you do, and thought it would be nice to see if people would send some cards out to him so he doesn’t feel as lonely on his birthday as he always does.

“Honestly, I’ve had hundreds of people message me wanting to send cards out - it’s blown us away. I think a lot of people feel the same way. The amount of people who have kids with autism or ADHD who have said similar things, it shows that it’s not kids who are the issues, it’s the grown-ups.”

Hannah has urged people not to send gifts of any kind, and to only send cards if they can afford to do so.

She said she just wanted to raise awareness of autism and help Harry to celebrate his birthday.

“We’re not doing it for any kind of pity party, and we don’t want people to buy or send expensive things," she added. “It’s just a case of making people aware of it, and making a little boy’s day.”