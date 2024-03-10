Boy, 15, left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Yorkshire crash
South Yorkshire Police said it was called to Ridgeway Road in Manor Top, Sheffield, on Saturday (Mar 9) at around 5.45pm following reports a Toyota Aygo had hit a pedestrian.
The force said they found a 15-year-old boy with serious injuries on arrival and he was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains. The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and is assisting police with the investigation.
A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services were called to Ridgeway Road in the Manor Top area of the city at 5.48pm last night (9 March) following reports of a collision involving a white Toyota Aygo and a pedestrian.
“The pedestrian, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries. He remains there at this time. The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers as part of their investigation.
Get a bespoke news round-up, as well as breaking news updates, when you sign up to the Yorkshire Post’s newsletters
“The collision happened on Ridgeway Road opposite Asda supermarket and adjacent to the Manor Top tram stop. Part of Ridgeway Road was closed in both directions while emergency services responded to the incident. The road has since been fully reopened.
“An investigation has been launched and we are now appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision to get in touch with us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 726 of March 9. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.