Boy, 15, left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Yorkshire crash

South Yorkshire Police said it was called to Ridgeway Road in Manor Top, Sheffield, on Saturday (Mar 9) at around 5.45pm following reports a Toyota Aygo had hit a pedestrian.

The force said they found a 15-year-old boy with serious injuries on arrival and he was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains. The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and is assisting police with the investigation.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following the crash

“The collision happened on Ridgeway Road opposite Asda supermarket and adjacent to the Manor Top tram stop. Part of Ridgeway Road was closed in both directions while emergency services responded to the incident. The road has since been fully reopened.

“An investigation has been launched and we are now appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision to get in touch with us.”