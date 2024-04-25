Bradford city centre rail arches regularly used by rough sleepers set to be gated off

The ten arches in the pedestrian route between Cheapside and Forster Square Rail Station will be blocked off by three-metre-high decorated panels, with new lighting installed inside.

The work will be funded by Network Rail, which owns and maintains the arches, and carried out by Bradford Council, which says the changes will lead to a “much improved public realm” around the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be part of a wider regeneration of Forster Square, which involves a new platform being built later this year.

Forster Square Arches 1

The empty arches have been used by rough sleepers for years, but in recent months the numerous encampments there seem to have become more established, with wooden pallets and traffic cones used to create separate sleeping areas.

The Council says it will work with homelessness charities to support those who currently shelter in the arches and will be unable to access them once the decorative gates are installed.

But one charity has argued that the new measures would not be needed if there was greater support in preventing people from becoming homeless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of the plan were uploaded to the Government’s Contracts Finder website late last week. The site is used by organisations such as Councils to invite businesses to apply for contracts to carry out projects such as public realm work.

The post said: “The scheme is aimed at fencing off a series of 10 stone arches adjacent to Forster Square railway station in Bradford. Anti-social behaviour has become an issue and the authority is looking to block public access by installing 3m high decorative corten panels.

“The authority has developed outline designs for the steel structure upon which these panels are to be attached. However further detail design work is required to complete the design.”

It says the contract is expected to begin in late May and end in late August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forster Square Station is the fifth busiest in West Yorkshire, used an average of 2 million times a year.

Earlier this year the Government announced a £24m investment in the station to build a new platform that will allow more direct trains to London.

Rail Minister Huw Merriman said it would allow more trains to come to the city in time for Bradford’s City of Culture celebrations in 2025.

This will be followed by the long-planned regeneration of the station, including improved facilities, toilets and shops in arches next to the existing platforms. This work is expected to start in 2026 – to avoid disruption during 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about the plans to gate off the arches, a Bradford Council spokesperson, said: “As part of station improvements including an additional platform at Forster Square, the condition of the arches outside the station is also being addressed.

“Network Rail who owns the arches, have agreed to fund a scheme to further enhance the area with new lighting and greater security to create a much-improved public realm.”

Referring to the rough sleepers who regularly occupy the site, they added: “The Council will continue to work with homelessness agencies and local charities to ensure those currently using the arches have the support they need to address health and wellbeing issues and access settled accommodation wherever possible.”

John Tempest runs Bradford Soup Run, a charity that provides food to the city’s homeless. When told about the plans, he said: “I understand why the council is wanting to eliminate all visual aspects of homelessness prior to their City of Culture celebrations next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maybe if they first addressed the problems of finding homes for the weakest members of society [the homeless]; and then help them find meaningful jobs there would be no need for them to congregate at The Arches.

“But this is not new, in 1999 we drew attention to the council’s attempt to ‘clean up’ Bradford without first having plans in place to house the homeless.

“Needless to say, their attempts failed.”

He was referring to calls made in 1999 to move beggars and rough sleepers on from Darley Street. One businessman at the time referred to the street – then the city’s main shopping area, as “Harassment Street” due to the number of beggars.