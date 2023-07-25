Bradford is planning to stage a two-day festival as it builds up to City of Culture 2025.

Designed for families and children, with free events, it is aimed at unearthing hidden gems from Bradford's history while exploring the district's heritage in new ways.

There are to be dance displays, exhibitions, circus shows and audio plays, street art installations and photography displays, over two days this Friday and Saturday.

Coun Sarah Ferriby, executive member for healthy people and places, said this was a great example of the city's ambitions, its energy and dedication to bringing "world-class" cultural experiences to the people of Bradford district and beyond.

The moment Bradford finds out it has been awarded UK City of Culture 2025 in Centenary Square. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

It was also a chance, she added, of "showing the world who we are and what we can do".

Bradford Council, under Culture is Our Plan, has set out a 10-year strategy to build on its cultural showcase, producing BD:Festival coming ahead of City of Culture 2025.

Across the city there are to be events in three strands, with Beyond the Beat in City Park in Centenary Square, Beyond Boundaries in the areas surrounding The Broadway, and Beyond These Walls at Bradford's Kirkgate and Oastler Market.

The festival has also teamed up with QM Records to host MOVES Festival at Kala Sangam eachevening, featuring Lunar C, Blazer Boccle, Musumba, Red Shakes and KG.

The-line up includes dance performances with Mirage, exhibitions described as "savage" to provoke public debate, an outdoor photography trail featuring pictures of the district high streets by local people and an audio play celebrating Oastler Market's history.

There's the world premiere of Cricket Green by Bradford’s Balbir Singh Dance Company, dubbed a "thrilling" theatrical game with music and dance, blending classical Indian and contemporary western styles to narrate a surreal game of cricket.

Then circus and storytelling with Unlimited Theatre and Upswing, presenting Ancient Futures, and Mind the Gap performing Birdie to tell the story of climate change.

The University of Bradford presents Car Stories, exploring issues such as class, identity and race and a shared cultural narrative through the district’s love of cars.

A pop-up studio in KirkgateMarket also promises to shinea light on its own story,unique murals and 1970s architecture, brought to life with ice cream and sound.

Coun Ferriby said it was a chance for Bradford to shine.

She said: “BD:Festival is one of those annual events that really shines a light on the possibilities for Bradford; it’s a chance for us to really celebrate art, culture and heritage in a multitude of ways.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming some brilliant international, national and local artists and performers into the district.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

