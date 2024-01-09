A food truck will be parked outside Bradford City's home ground between 6 and 7pm on match days.

It will also be open on a Thursday evening between 6 and 6.45pm from this week (Jan 11).

Unused food from the City Hub, which is run by the club's charitable arm and open before every home match, will be donated to the truck to reduce food waste.

Ian Ormondroyd, the club's former striker and CEO of its community foundation, said: "The food truck will do crucial work in providing for the underprivileged, vulnerable and at-risk members of our community."

Latest figures show the city has the sixth highest rate in England of under 16s living in absolute low-income families at 28.9%.

And around 35.6% live in relative low-income families, compared to the England average of 19.9%.

The club has teamed up with charity the Penny Appeal who will provide the truck.

Charity CEO Ridwana Wallace-Laher said: “We are very excited to be working closely with the Club and the Community Foundation in doing our bit for the community in Bradford.