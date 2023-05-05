A speaker has pulled out of Bradford Literature Festivals and other artists have criticised its organisers for using AI to create designs promoting the event.

Children’s author and illustrator Chris Mould tweeted: “Sorry to say I shall not be appearing at Bradford Literature Festival as scheduled. The use of AI-generated artwork for their website, programme and publicity campaign undermines the very nature of my event, which seeks to promote creative careers and arts development.

"Arts festivals,especially, need to be pushing and promoting the continued development and sustainability of arts careers. It’s not realistic for me to encourage the young people I enjoy working with under this particular roof.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford-born Chris, who has a studio at Dean Clough Mills in Halifax, was one of several local artists and writers booked to appear at the festival, which begins in June. The keynote speakers include big names such as Sir Michael Parkinson, Amanda Owen, Jeremy Corbyn and Lenny Henry.

Bradford Literature Festival director Syima Aslam

His views were echoed by other creative professionals, including illustrator Emma Reynolds, who questioned whether using AI-generated imagery was promoting an inclusive ethos by the festival, which is noted for championing diversity among artists and audiences.

Bradford Festival Festival responded with a statement: “We've been challenged by illustrators and authors over the use of AI-generated images created as part of the 2023 brand campaign. We've spoken to both The Bookseller and the Society of Authors and reiterated our total and ongoing commitment to supporting creative careers, and the rights of creatives, in the face of new technology. AI is undoubtedly creating seismic changes across industries, and the debate about its proper use will continue for years to come.”

The Society of Authors also contacted the festival’s CEO, Syima Aslam, and published an open letter that included her response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Aslam said: “Bradford Literature Festival is a not for profit CIC that routinely commissions and employs artists of all varieties, including illustrators and digital artists, and pays the market rate for all services. For example, last year we retained an illustrator to create original artwork for our main stage. Since 2014, we have both commissioned and brought new works of art to new/non-traditional audiences through the festival and our community and education programmes.

"For 2023, we retained a small, local commercial design agency to create this year’s promotional campaign as part of an update of the Bradford Literature Festival brand. We did not explicitly commission the illustrations or the use of AI, but neither did we explicitly exclude them from our brief. The agency, who employ three people plus local freelancers, were paid the market rate for their work.

"The agency were asked to bring our strapline ‘explore words, discover worlds’ to life and they chose to use tools that they use regularly to achieve this. This new branding is a progression from our previous look and feel, which relied on imagery from past events and stock images to convey the festival. With hindsight, they could and should have been more explicit about the use of AI tools and the potential issues that this entailed, and we should have fully interrogated their process. We commit to doing so going forward.

"We are committed to retaining and paying fair rates to illustrators, creatives and other artists, and will look to further develop our brand using their services in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad