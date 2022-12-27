Scores of firefighters have been called to a huge blaze which broke out overnight in Yorkshire.

At its height, ten crews were battling the flames after a fire broke out in a commercial property on Bradford Road in Batley shortly before 2.45am this morning (Dec 27). A number of crews are still at the scene fighting the fire, while a fire investigation unit has also been sent to the scene.

A statement from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Just after 2:40am we received reports of a fire inside a commercial building on Bradford Road, Batley.

“On arrival, fire crews escalated the incident to six crews and two aerial appliances, and then further increased to ten crews. Fire crews are currently using three large jets, two aerial appliances, two hose reels and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

The scene of the fire in Bradford Road, Batley

“It is a commercial building, approximately 30 x 20 metres in size, with 30% of the building involved in fire.”

Shortly before 9am, the force issued an update, saying: “The fire is now under control. Just after 8am the response was reduced to three crews and one aerial appliance. We will remain in attendance at the incident damping down.”

