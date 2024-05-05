Bread throwing festival: The ‘silly’ history behind this unusual event
Every May Bank Holiday, hundreds turn out to watch bread be thrown from the spire of All Saints Church in Wath Upon Dearne as part of the town’s Wath Festival.
The quirky tradition is a nod to the will of Thomas Tuke, a clergyman, who bequeathed money for bread to be donated on St Thomas Day each year.
Yesterday (saturday), procession of Morris dancers leading crowds of people from Wath town centre to the All Saints church yard.
The Will of Thomas Tuke was then read out before the bread was thrown from the tower as eager onlookers tried to catch it.
“It’s silly - where else does bread throwing?”, said community campaigner Stephen Bradwell. “The bread went everywhere. It’s brilliant for the community of Wath and is such a diverse and unique event.”
The festival continues until Bank Holiday Monday, May 6 with a range of entertainment and fringe events.
