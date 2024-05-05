Bread throwing festival: The ‘silly’ history behind this unusual event

Every May Bank Holiday, hundreds turn out to watch bread be thrown from the spire of All Saints Church in Wath Upon Dearne as part of the town’s Wath Festival.

The quirky tradition is a nod to the will of Thomas Tuke, a clergyman, who bequeathed money for bread to be donated on St Thomas Day each year.

Yesterday (saturday), procession of Morris dancers leading crowds of people from Wath town centre to the All Saints church yard.

Wath Festival 2024, with free festival workshops & activities held in the town centre around Montgomery Square and live folk music played across the three days at Wath Tap, St James Room, All Saints Church and Wath Rugby Club. Pictured Kate Mao, aged 7, a member of the Wath-Upon-Dearne Morris Minors, with two of the 40 breadcakes thrown from the steeple tower of All Saints Parish Church at 12 noon carrying on the old traditional as order by local man Thomas Tuke back in 1810. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 4th May 2024.

The Will of Thomas Tuke was then read out before the bread was thrown from the tower as eager onlookers tried to catch it.

“It’s silly - where else does bread throwing?”, said community campaigner Stephen Bradwell. “The bread went everywhere. It’s brilliant for the community of Wath and is such a diverse and unique event.”