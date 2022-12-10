Police have issued an urgent appeal for information about a 87-year-old man who has been missing overnight.

West Yorkshire Police said Brian Brown went missing from a care home in Joseph Street, Hunslet, in Leeds, after leaving at around 4pm on Friday (December 9). He was reported missing shortly after midnight. Officers searching for him say he is not dressed for the cold and may be confused.

He is used to travelling by bus or train and therefore could be “anywhere in West Yorkshire”, police said.

"Officers are concerned for his welfare and are carrying out enquiries to locate him, including checking transport hubs as he has been found in Wakefield, Castleford, Batley and York when he has previously gone missing.

Brian Brown has gone missing from a care home in Leeds

"Officers are concerned for his welfare and are carrying out enquiries to locate him, including checking transport hubs as he has been found in Wakefield, Castleford, Batley and York when he has previously gone missing.

"He was last seen walking towards Low Road. He is described as wearing a grey/blue hoodie, black trousers and black shoes and was carrying and yellow/orange bag and has a lanyard with ID on it.”

