There are 15 life-size statues of species such as tigers and lions that will educate visitors about the pressures they face.

Sewerby is owned by East Riding Council. The Grade I-listed Georgian house was the seat of the Greame family, who later inherited the Heslington Hall estate near York. The last of the line, Yarburgh Lloyd-Greame, sold the house to the Bridlington Corporation in the 1930s, and it was opened to the public with a display by the famous Hull pilot Amy Johnson, who landed in the grounds. During the war, it was an RAF hospital.