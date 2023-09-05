All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Bricklive Animal Paradise at Sewerby Hall: Amazing Lego sculptures come to life at Yorkshire country house

Lego models of some of the world’s endangered animal species are now on display in the gardens of a Yorkshire country house.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 5th Sep 2023, 17:15 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 17:15 BST

The BRICKLIVE: Animal Paradise trail runs until September 24 at Sewerby Hall, near Bridlington. The sculptures are hand-built using 556,086 bricks.

There are 15 life-size statues of species such as tigers and lions that will educate visitors about the pressures they face.

Sewerby is owned by East Riding Council. The Grade I-listed Georgian house was the seat of the Greame family, who later inherited the Heslington Hall estate near York. The last of the line, Yarburgh Lloyd-Greame, sold the house to the Bridlington Corporation in the 1930s, and it was opened to the public with a display by the famous Hull pilot Amy Johnson, who landed in the grounds. During the war, it was an RAF hospital.

Shaun Dale with his granddaughter Daisy Hugill and a Bengal tiger

1. Bengal tiger

Shaun Dale with his granddaughter Daisy Hugill and a Bengal tiger Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Five-year-old Harry Hackford, takes a photo of a lion.

2. Lion

Five-year-old Harry Hackford, takes a photo of a lion. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
A Lego snow leopard

3. Snow leopard

A Lego snow leopard Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
A dolphin

4. Dolphin

A dolphin Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LegoSewerby HallYorkshireBridlington