Bridal Reloved York: Divorce lawyer opens wedding dress shop offering recycled dresses to Yorkshire brides

As the wedding season kicks in, one Yorkshire bridal shop is busier than ever as brides hunt for low priced gowns for all shapes and sizes, as the impact of the cost of living crisis bites as do the repercussions of the pandemic.

Sophie Mei Lan
By Sophie Mei Lan
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:33 BST
Bridal Reloved: 'Most of our dresses are from weddings that didn't happen during the pandemic'
Bridal Reloved: 'Most of our dresses are from weddings that didn't happen during the pandemic’

Bridal Reloved York is a wedding dress shop which is full of nearly new dresses, many of which had been bought for weddings that never happened during the pandemic.

It’s not just the dresses which are one of a kind either, the owner is too as she works half the week as a family lawyer dealing with divorces and the other half helping brides find the outfit for their big day.

Bridal Reloved York owner Elizabeth Matfin who has also worked as a family lawyer for 20 years, said: “Some brides changed shape, some decided on a different outfit and sadly some weddings were called off during the pandemic, so we buy preloved and sample wedding dresses to ensure that dresses don’t go to waste and that we have a size and style inclusive range of wedding outfits, all at an affordable price.”

Bridal Reloved: 'Most of our dresses are from weddings that didn't happen during the pandemic'
Bridal Reloved: 'Most of our dresses are from weddings that didn't happen during the pandemic’

Elizabeth said that the beauty of buying a range of preloved and one off samples is that she purchases a range of styles, sizes and gowns.

“We have a lot of older brides who don’t want anything too traditional. Sizes range from 4-36 too so we enjoy helping people find something unique which is perfect for them.”

The mother of two said she has catered for gothic brides, traditional and those wanting something special but not necessarily in white.

Elizabeth added: “While we recycle already worn dresses most of our stock at the moment has never been worn just previously owned. So you’re getting a new dress at a fraction of the price, saving money and the earth.”

Bridal Reloved won Best Bridal Boutique in Yorkshire at the North of England Wedding Awards.