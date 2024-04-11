Bridge in Hull forced to shut to road traffic under 'emergency closure'
Drypool Bridge was closed after a routine inspection on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.
Hull Council said a more detailed investigation would take place on Thursday.
The bridge will remain open to pedestrians, cyclists and river traffic.
Andy Burton, Assistant Director of Streetscene, said: “We know that this is a popular route for many road users, and we apologise that we are having to take this course of action, however, safety is always our primary concern.
“I want to take this opportunity to thank the public for their patience and understanding.
“We will provide further updates as soon as we can.”
A diversion is in place.