Bridge in Hull forced to shut to road traffic under 'emergency closure'

One of Hull’s main bridges over the River Hull has been shut to road traffic “until further notice”.
Alexandra Wood
By Alexandra Wood
Published 11th Apr 2024, 10:59 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2024, 11:00 BST

Drypool Bridge was closed after a routine inspection on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

Hull Council said a more detailed investigation would take place on Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The bridge will remain open to pedestrians, cyclists and river traffic.

Date: 24th April 2019.Picture James Hardisty. Drypool Bridge, Hull.Date: 24th April 2019.Picture James Hardisty. Drypool Bridge, Hull.
Date: 24th April 2019.Picture James Hardisty. Drypool Bridge, Hull.

Andy Burton, Assistant Director of Streetscene, said: “We know that this is a popular route for many road users, and we apologise that we are having to take this course of action, however, safety is always our primary concern.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the public for their patience and understanding.

“We will provide further updates as soon as we can.”

A diversion is in place.

Related topics:River Hull