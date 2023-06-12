Bridlington 1940s Festival cancelled at short notice as committee member failed to apply for a road closure licence

The popular 1940s festival held in Bridlington’s Old Town had to be cancelled at short notice at the weekend because a trusted committee member did not apply to the local council for a road closure licence, organisers have revealed.

The event, planned for June 10-11, is a highlight of East Riding Council’s calendar and attracts visitors from a wide area who dress in period costume and enjoy music, dancing and other themed entertainments. It has been running for 13 years.

Yet last week its cancellation was confirmed by the Bridlington Old Town Association, who issued a damning statement.

A number of local businesses joined together to hold an alternative event, called the Bridlington Vintage Festival, with clothing and food stalls, traders and live entertainment. A concert at Bridlington Priory also went ahead.

Bridlington 1940s Festival in 2016

The BOTA said: “The Bridlington Old Town Association were devastated to have to cancel the 1940s festival this year.

"The cancellation was wholly due to a member of the committee, who was tasked and trusted to apply for the road closure and event licence, as he had in previous years; each meeting from January he was asked and said it was done.

"He failed to do this on time and by the time he admitted this to us and despite last minute efforts by the rest of the committee and fabulous staff at the Highways department at the East Riding Council, permission could not be granted to hold this event.

"To clear up a few points we have been accused of:-

"We had and have always had the correct insurance in place for this festival. We have not received any grants for this festival, any sponsorship that was asked for has been withdrawn.

"We were asked to hand over the traders list, via Facebook; because of GDPR regulations we could not do this.

"Before we could even put out that we were trying to downscale and recover at least something, another event had already been arranged without anyone contacting us directly.

"Individuals that have been blocked, is not because of advertising the new event, but because of the awful nature of the message, and certain ones that had also chosen to private message committee members.

"Because we chose to get in touch with all our valued traders and entertainers first instead of leaving them in the dark we are being bullied and receiving private messages that are disgusting for trying to do the right thing.

"We have organised this event and many others since 2010 and have never had to go through anything as awful as this.