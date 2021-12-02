Bridlington Lions get ready to ho, ho, hold the popular Santa Dash this sunday – here’s how to enter this year

The Bridlington Lions Santa Dash will take place on Sunday, December 5.

The event, which will see people don Santa outfits and run 5k from East Riding Leisure Bridlington this Sunday (December 5), will start 10.30am with check-ins from 9am.

People will run (or jog) along Bridlington’s seafront to Sewerby and back wearing a Santa costume which is provided as part of the entry fee.

The cost to enter is:

○ Adults £8 (to include Santa outfit)

○ Children £3.50 (they receive Rudolph antlers)

This year there are three distances (seniors 5K, juniors run 2K, and the toddlers run 1.5K). Children under 11 need to be accompanied by an adult during the event.

A Bridlington Lions spokesman said: “The Santa Dash is an opportunity for you to raise funds for a charity, community group, school or a good cause of your choice.

“The event is suitable for both wheelchairs and pushchairs, but please remember that parts of the seafront and cliff top are not flat.

“We are hoping that more than 100 people will take part in the event this year.

“People can enter the dash via our website at https://bridlingtonlions.org.uk.”