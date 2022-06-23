Bridlington RNLI crew say thank you after almost £5,000 is raised during maritime and general auction

The Bridlington RNLI volunteer crew thanks everyone who supported the maritime and general auction. Photo: Mike Milner/RNLI

Despite the bad forecast, the sun held out all day as hundreds of people attended the auction which was raising vital funds for the station and the volunteers at Bridlington RNLI.

People travelled from far and wide to attend the auction which was kindly hosted by auctioneer for the day Caroline Hawley who is not only an expert on Bargain Hunt but also from Hawley’s Auctioneers, Beverley.

The day started with a presentation from Frank and Jo Cook, two Bridlington Fundraising Volunteers who sponsored personalised navy-blue towels with crew numbers embroidered into them for each of the crew.

Shortly afterwards the Bridlington RNLI chair, Dave Garnett was presented with £300 from Clare Hoggart, whose mum Joan White sadly passed away in April 2022.

Joan was formally a Bridlington resident working at Lloyds Hospital for many years. It was Joan’s wish that the money collected at her funeral be donated to Bridlington RNLI.

A Bridlington RNLI spokesman said: “We cannot thank Caroline enough for giving up her free time to support the volunteer crew in raising vital funds to keep the RNLI saving lives at sea.

“The auction was a huge success. One couple who travelled all the way from Boston, Lincolnshire had 52 successful bids including a splendid model of a Liverpool class lifeboat which turned out to be the highest single lot sold on the day.

“The volunteer crew had been called into service at 10pm the night before and only returned from sea at 6:30am on the morning of the auction. The same volunteers were in attendance throughout the auction so it was a very busy 24 hours for everyone down at the station. The total raised on the day, which included collections, gifts, brochure sales, auction and refreshments was a staggering £4,806.17.