Bridlington Supercar Saturday: All the best photos as vehicles gather for first charity rally on the Yorkshire coast

JPC Specialist Motorsports worked with Yorkshire Coast BID and Route YC to promote the event, which saw 80 vehicles turn up for public display and 40 take part in a parade around Bridlington Spa and South Marine Drive .

Prestige, classic and sports models were all on show near the RNLI lifeboat station. The RNLI and Bridlington Lions were both partners of the event, which helped to raise the profile of the charity JPC Community Farm in Busby Stokesley, which provides independent supported living for 18 young people.