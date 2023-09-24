All Sections
Bridlington Supercar Saturday: All the best photos as vehicles gather for first charity rally on the Yorkshire coast

More than 80 supercars gathered on Bridlington seafront this weekend for the town’s first ever charity rally.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 24th Sep 2023, 08:55 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 08:56 BST

JPC Specialist Motorsports worked with Yorkshire Coast BID and Route YC to promote the event, which saw 80 vehicles turn up for public display and 40 take part in a parade around Bridlington Spa and South Marine Drive.

Prestige, classic and sports models were all on show near the RNLI lifeboat station. The RNLI and Bridlington Lions were both partners of the event, which helped to raise the profile of the charity JPC Community Farm in Busby Stokesley, which provides independent supported living for 18 young people.

Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty captured the action.

The parade begins

1. Supercar Saturday

The parade begins Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Cars gather by the Spa for the supercar rally

2. Supercar Saturday

Cars gather by the Spa for the supercar rally Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Julie Connaughton, a trustee at JPC Community Farm, with her son James, watching the prestige cars passby after cutting the ribbon and starting this event

3. Supercar Saturday

Julie Connaughton, a trustee at JPC Community Farm, with her son James, watching the prestige cars passby after cutting the ribbon and starting this event Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The parade gets going

4. Supercar Saturday

The parade gets going Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
