People caught tombstoning in Bridlington could be fined or end up in court as part of council efforts to crack down on the practice.

Anyone caught jumping from a height into the sea off Bridlington will get a £75 fixed penalty notice following changes to the town’s public space protection order.

Signs have gone up warning of the penalties which could also see people taken to court and fined up to £1,000 if they fail to pay the fixed penalty notice.

East Riding Council’s Public Protection Portfolio Holder Cllr Leo Hammond said he hoped the penalties would deter people from dangerous and antisocial behaviour that ruins others’ day at the beach.

Bridlington Harbour

The new penalties come after a number of tombstoning incidents in Bridlington, putting jumpers and those who have had to rescue them at risk.

Bridlington’s Harbour Master Lawrence Porter said tombstoning had been an issue there for many years.

Signs detailing the penalties have gone up in well-known tombstoning locations.

The decision to launch the new penalties also follows complaints over the anti-social behaviour of some jumpers.

This has included reports of bad language and spitting out seawater when getting onto the beach.

Cllr Hammond said the new penalties come ahead of summer when tombstoning and other dangerous activities tend to spike.

The portfolio holder said: “By raising awareness about the dangers of tombstoning and taking action against those who ignore the warnings, we want to create an environment where everyone can enjoy our beautiful coastline safely and without anti-social behaviour ruining their day.”

Mr Porter said the Bridlington Habour commissioners fully supported the council’s tougher penalties.