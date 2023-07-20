All Sections
Bridlington: Tombstoning crackdown sees jumpers threatened with £1,000 fine

A council is trying to crack down on "tombstoning" from sea walls in Bridlington with the approach of summer holidays by threatening youngsters with large fines.
Alexandra Wood
By Alexandra Wood
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

East Riding Council said it had brought in the new regulations to cut the risk to the people who jump in – and those who might have to rescue them.

The council said it followed complaints about anti-social behaviour by some jumpers, including using “bad language and spitting out seawater” when getting out the sea.

A public spaces protection order has been varied to include a £75 fixed penalty notice for anyone caught jumping or diving from the sea wall.

New signs have gone up warning jumpers they risk large finesNew signs have gone up warning jumpers they risk large fines
New signs have gone up warning jumpers they risk large fines

Those who do not pay could be prosecuted through the courts and fined up to £1,000.

The council and the Bridlington Harbour Commissioners have put up signs in known hotspots to make people aware.

Harbour master Lawrence Porter said: “Tombstoning has been an issue over many years and the Bridlington Harbour Commissioners fully support the council in this new regulation.

“We hope that this will deter individuals from engaging in the unsafe practice of tombstoning in and around Bridlington Harbour”.

There are around 400 water-related deaths each year in the UK.

