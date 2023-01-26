Bridlington's Yorkshire Belle saws off aerials and takes down masts to squeeze under bridge in Hull

Yorkshire's last pleasure cruiser has had to take its masts down and saw off its radio aerials to squeeze under a bridge in Hull which is undergoing major repairs.

The Yorkshire Belle will be left with only a few foot spare as it goes under Myton Bridge to dry dock at Dean’s Marine on the river Hull for its annual inspection.

Usually the bridge – which carries one of the city’s busiest roads - swings open to allow river traffic through. But that’s been complicated by major repair work, which started last November.

The owners of the ship, which takes people to see birdlife on Bempton Cliffs, found out the bridge was closing for a few weeks after they’d set off from Bridlington last November. She has been berthed in Hull ever since.

Yorkshire Belle, Bridlington Harbour. Sam Richardson is pictured on the boat..26th April 2022

Joint custodian Peter Richardson said they couldn’t wait any longer for the inspection, ahead of sailings starting at Easter. He said: "We'd envisaged going into dry dock late November. Now they are saying it will be March before it opens.

"In order to get through to Dean's Marine, we've had to take the masts down and radio aerials to reduce the height of the boat so we can get under Myton Bridge more or less at low tide.”

National Highways Project Manager Elvis Agbodo said: “Much of the work is weather dependent and, unfortunately, spells of bad weather have impacted the schedule.”

They need seven days’ notice to prepare the bridge to open and need to ensure it is properly balanced so it can be safely swung back to its original position

The Yorkshire Belle takes part in around 70 boats take part on the River Humber, as part of the Humber Platinum Jubilee Flotilla. 2nd June 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

They are trying to find a solution with Dean’s Marine and the harbour master.

The last of the 1,300 vessels built by Beverley shipbuilder Cook, Welton & Gemmell, the Yorkshire Belle is still doing the job she it was built for back in 1947. This year the first cruise is scheduled for April 6 - the day before Good Friday.

"According to marine superstition it is bad luck to start anything on a Friday, said Mr Richardson. "We don't want to tempt fate."