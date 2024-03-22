Britain's Got Talent magician Kat Hudson on her first car and moving back to Yorkshire

She was 21 or so and living and working in Hull at the time when she bought it for £600.

“The exhaust came off almost as soon as I got the car,” said Kat, now 41 and a magician in her home city.

“Actually, technically my first car was a Citroen AX but it didn’t have power steering and it was too heavy for me.

“My dad was a bit of a wheeler dealer and these cars came from his mates. The Peugeot was OK once we sorted the exhaust.”

She was working at a shop called Envy in Princes Quay in Hull. “The car cost £600 and I paid £400 and borrowed the rest off my dad,” she said.

She moved down south and married. Her husband Alan is a magician and she tried it too and found she was good at it.

Now the couple have moved back to Hull. “It’s a Hull thing,” she said. “It just draws you back.”

She is a member of the Magic Circle and is one of only a handful of female magicians in the UK. After appearing on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, where she got four “yes” votes, she also entertained Peter Levy on BBC’s Look North.

She performs mainly at corporate events and on television and in theatres but also performed for the Queen of Jordan at a private party.

Her wheels of choice are now on a Mercedes-Benz B180. “It has power assisted steering,” she said. “I made sure.

“I drive a lot to venues up and down the country and this car is great for that. I only take a couple of suitcases with me.”