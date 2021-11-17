Britain's most premature baby to survive being born outside hospital wants to track down paramedic who saved his life

Matthew is now 14 and wants to track down the paramedic who saved his life

Miracle tot Matthew Kandziorra defied the odds to survive after he was born more than 14 weeks early on the bathroom floor of his parents' home weighing just 720g (1.5lb).

As a tiny baby, he medically 'died' on the way to hospital before a paramedic performed CPR and saved his life in the ambulance.

Doctors believe he is probably the only child in the whole UK born so early outside the hospital to survive.

Now aged 14 Matthew, who suffers from Cerebral Palsy, wants to track down the heroic medic who saved his life and thank him personally.

He said: "The paramedic cut the umbilical cord and took me to the ambulance, unfortunately, on the short way to the hospital, I stopped breathing and died.

"But luckily the same heroic paramedic did CPR and saved my life. After all these years, I can't stop thinking about this paramedic. I would like to find him and thank him."

Matthew's mum Laura was just 25 weeks and four days into her pregnancy when she went into labour at home in Leeds, West Yorks., in the early hours of August 15 2007.

He was delivered by his grandmother Renata Sawicka as his dad Dawid relayed instructions while on the phone to a 999 operator.

Matthew stopped breathing while being taken to St James's Hospital and the heroic paramedic performed CPR to bring him back to life as his worried parents looked on.

Matthew, who weighed just 720 grams, fought for life after his early arrival.

Doctors battled to save Matthew and he had to undergo a blood transfusion before spending four months in hospital.

His overjoyed parents were finally able to take him home when he weighed 2.7 kilos just before Christmas 2007.

Matthew, who has a seven-year-old sister called Julia, said he hopes his story will "give strength to others to fight and never give up."

He added: "When I was born I weighed only 720 grammes and no one gave me a chance to live.

"However, today I weigh 48kg and I am 14-years-old and even though I am struggling with cerebral palsy, I'm still so happy and enjoy every single day of my life."

Matthew's dad Dawid and mum Laura, both aged 34, were only 20-years-old when Mathew was born suddenly and unexpectedly.

Laura woke up suffering pain in her stomach at around 2am that morning.

Dawid ran to fetch his mother Renata, who lived nearby, and she helped Laura while Dawid dialled 999.

They soon realised the baby was going to be born before they had a chance to get Laura to hospital.

Dawid said: "Laura was lying on the bathroom floor and my mum delivered him while the operator gave me the steps we needed to follow.

"I passed the messages on and whatever she told me I passed that to my mum."

Dawid said when paramedics arrived baby Matthew was taken straight to the ambulance and both he and Laura went with him to hospital.

He added: "He died in the ambulance and the oxygen didn't go to his brain. The truth is that this paramedic saved his life."

Dawid said the paramedic came to see Matthew and the family the day after.

Fighting back tears, Dawid said: "He is a hero. He saved my son's life. If I could see him I would say thank you.'"

Dawid said the couple were told that Matthew had suffered brain damage.

His development was delayed and he suffers from cerebral palsy.