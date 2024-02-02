Britain's oldest waitress at Sheffield Hotel and Spa forced to retire through injury at 91

Violet Garratty has been working two days a week at the Kenwood Hall Hotel and Spa in Sheffield for the last 32 years.

But the mum-of-seven will sign off from her role just after her 92nd birthday later this month after she noticed her mobility had reduced after having hip surgery.

Violet says she is 'disappointed' she's leaving the job after 32 years because the staff are 'absolutely fantastic.'

She said: "I'm disappointed actually because I was hoping to go back for a little while. I was looking forward to going back.

"HR phoned last week, they were asking when I was coming back to work.

"Staff were asking and customers were asking when I was coming back.

"It is wonderful. I really enjoyed it.

"The staff are absolutely fantastic and every one of them has been pleasant and it has been a pleasure to work for them."

After having children with husband Ronald, who died aged 82 in 2011, Violet decided she would be a stay at home mum.

However when her youngest children started school, she decided to go back to work and took up a role at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

She worked there for 16 years and retired when she was 60.

But just two weeks later she started her second career at the hotel.

Since then, she's met numerous celebrities including Strictly Come Dancing star Flavia Cacace, boxer Henry Cooper and Coronation Street actor William Roache.

Violet, who has 22 great-grandchildren, added: "I didn't work for 21 years.

"In them days, you stayed at home and looked after the children.

"I was there for 16 years. You had to retire when you were 60.

"I'd only left the theatre for two weeks when I was told there were jobs going at the Kenwood Hall, so I rang up and made an appointment.

"The supervisor was called Nancy and she led me into the hall and took me to a table that was set out for the afternoon tea.

"She said 'Vi, I'm going to tell you two things and two things only. You serve from the left and take from the right.'

"At the end, I asked her 'have you enjoyed your meal?' and she said 'yes love, can you start tonight?"

Over the years, Violet has visited America, Turkey, Kenya, Hong Kong and Spain.

The grandmother-of-13 even took a flying lesson when she was 80 which she thought was 'fantastic.'

Violet, who moved to Sheffield from Lincoln when she was four, said: "My brother lived near a mountain and we would watch people para glide.

"I always said that one day I would have a go at it and para glide.

"My son tried to sort it so I could para glide so he thought the next best thing was a flying lesson.

"I thought it was fantastic and was looking forward to it but my son thought I would be frightened.

"I got into the plane, we went up into the air and the pilot gave me the controls.