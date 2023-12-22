Britain's youngest bus driver: Yorkshire teen saves over £1,500 to pass bus test days after 18th birthday

A Yorkshire teen has become Britain’s youngest bus driver, only 12 days after his 18th birthday after saving over £1,500.

Alex Peckham, from Selby, in South Yorkshire, passed his bus driving PCV test on last week (Dec 14), in Sheffield with City Driver Training – test day was less than two weeks after he turned 18.

The Yorkshire teen passed his theory test just seven days after his birthday, then went on to pass his practical test five days later, Alex explained he paid the £1,700 for the test himself with the money saved from his bus technician apprenticeship – something he has now left to pursue bus driving.

Alex Peckham on the day he passed his PCV bus driver test just days after his 18th birthday.

He also credited the speed at which he passed his test to the intensive revision he put in. He said: “I managed to pass quite quickly due to revising before my 18th birthday for the three theory tests and paying for the practical training myself.

"I also managed to pass my car test quickly, again from self-revision before my 17th birthday. I then funded my driving lessons myself for my car license too.”

Alex decided to pursue this career due to his love for buses and inspiration from those around him.

He said: “I have had a passion for buses since a young age to be being around family and friends who have/still work in the transport industry.

"My parents are extremely proud of me as it’s a great achievement to be allowed to carry 80+ passengers at a time to jobs, appointments etc. My whole family are impressed with how quickly I could do the training and, of course, Britain's Youngest Bus Driver.”