Former ITV Calendar presenters Christine Talbot and Duncan Wood have paid tribute to Sir Michael Parkinson following his death.

The Yorkshireman died at home last night, surrounded by his family following a “brief illness,” aged 88-years-old.

Former ITV Calendar presenter Christine Talbot said: “He taught us all how to do our jobs. He really was a broadcasting legend.

“A great proud Yorkshireman. I loved his relaxed style. He would always let his guests talk but he would also ask the tough questions at the same time.”

Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88.

Sir Michael was given the Lifetime of Achievement Award by the Yorkshire Society in March 2022 where he was interviewed on stage by the late Harry Gration MBE.

Former ITV anchor Duncan Wood who presented the Yorkshire Awards alongside Christine this year, which was in tribute to Harry Gration MBE, also reacted to today’s “devastating news.”

He said: “Sir Michael was the master, the one everyone looked up to. The culture was never the same before him or after him when he stopped taking part in presenting. There never has been or will be anyone like him again.”

Duncan himself had had the honour and tough job of interviewing Sir Michael at home in Bray, Berkshire next to a gastropub.

Duncan said:” He was always on edge when he met you for the first time.” But he added that once you got chatting to him and showed that you had done your research just like he would have of his guests, he would warm up.

Duncan said: “It was a joy to be in his company.”