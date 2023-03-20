News you can trust since 1754
Bryn Hargreaves: Body of missing ex-Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Bradford Bulls and Leigh Centurions prop found in America

The body of missing ex-Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Bradford Bulls and Leigh Centurions prop Bryn Hargreaves has been found in America, his family have confirmed.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 20th Mar 2023, 07:32 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 07:32 GMT

Hargreaves, then aged 36, was reported missing in January 2022 by his employer after he failed to arrive for work.

A major search was started by police officers who used tracker dogs in West Virginia.

Tragically, Bryn’s family have now confirmed his body has been found after 14 months.

Bryn Hargreaves, above, playing for St Helens against his hometown team Wigan
His older brother, Gareth Hargreaves, posted on Facebook: "RIP Bryn Hargreaves.

"With incredible sadness I can confirm after 14 months we have finally found Bryn.

"We still do not know the cause of death or what actually happened on 3/1/22.

"Thanks to all those that have helped in the search.

"We would appreciate a little space and will keep you updated when we have any further information x"

Wigan-born Hargreaves, who played in Super League for the Warriors, St Helens and Bradford before moving to the States to work in the oil and gas industry 10 years ago, vanished without trace from his apartment.

His family believed at the beginning he may have been abducted, it was reported.

Hargreaves played for Wigan before joining St Helens and he was in the team that won the 2008 Challenge Cup at Wembley.

He later joined Bradford but quit the game at the age of 26 and moved to the States.

