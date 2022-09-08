Burning Man queues: Unbelievable footage shows 'Mad Max' style nine hour queues amid exodus from Burning Man Festival 2022
This incredible footage shows cars stretching for miles in a nine-hour queue following the Burning Man Festival 2022.
The popular festival in Nevada, USA, came to an end this Monday.
However, huge queues stretched for miles with traffic jams as far as could be seen by one man stuck in his car.
Thousands of vehicles lined up to depart the festival – the first after three years of Covid delays.
The footage attached supplied by Twitter used cjyu is now going viral around the world.
He said: “It was 100% worth it, and I can’t wait to do it again next year!”
More than 80,000 people attended the festival.
The festival ended with the burning of an effigy named the Burning Man, as is tradition.