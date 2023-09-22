Bus driver involved in fatal crash ‘completely overwhelmed by response’ from community fundraiser

A GoFundMe page has been set up in support of a bus driver who was left in a critical condition after a fatal crash in which a woman and two children died.

On Sunday, September 3, Daria Bartienieva, 35, Ihor Bartieniev, aged six, and Anastasiia Bartienieva, 15, were killed in the crash on the A61 near Ripon. The collision involved a silver Vauxhall Meriva, a blue Toyota Aygo and a double-decker bus and police are still appealing for information following the incident.

A fundraiser set up by the city’s residents has so far raised £6,731 in support of the bus driver who was left seriously injured in the horrific collision. Russell King, who is known as Bob, was the driver of the 36 bus involved in the tragic crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst Mr King is still recovering from his injuries, the accident has left him physically injured and mentally traumatised. Mr King, who has now left hospital, has shared his deepest appreciation on the Ripon Blow Your Horn social media page.

A GoFundMe page has raised over £6,000 for a bus driver who was involved in a fatal collision in Ripon

He gave his heart-felt thanks to the community and said he was ‘completely overwhelmed by the response’ and ‘slightly embarrassed by the generosity.’ Mr King told residents how the crash had affected his ‘nearest and dearest’ and that ‘he will never forget the response’ he and his family have received.