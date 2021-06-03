Husband and wife team Dean and Karen Pratt set up Alpaca Trekking and Glamping at Sunny Acres back in 2019 and business is booming.

Mrs Pratt said: “As a business we have just gone from strength to strength as glamping and alpaca treks seem to be on everyone’s agenda.

“Everyone who visits comments on how calm and tranquil the alpacas are and how it is such a relaxing experience and very good for personal well-being, especially during the strange and difficult times we have had over the last 12 months.

Dean and Karen Pratt with two-week-old alpacas Jackie and mum Abby by the new glamping pods at Tickhill Alpacas at Sunny Acres in Tickhill, South Yorkshire.

“The alpacas here are so friendly and will walk up to people and let them stroke them.”

As well as the alpaca trek’s, there is also the opportunity to enjoy a night under the stars glamping in one of three bell tents.

Each tent sleeps up to six people.

“The views from the tents are absolutely stunning,” Mrs Pratt said.

Dean and Karen Pratt with their new beehive at Tickhill Alpacas at Sunny Acres in Tickhill, South Yorkshire.

The experience has been so popular that the month of August is already fully booked.

Other months do have limited availability but people are urged to book sooner rather than later to avoid any disappointment.

The attraction has added a new string to its bow this year in the shape of bees.

Mrs Pratt said: “Bees are so good for the environment and we have some beautiful flowers and plants here so it seemed a perfect addition.

“Once the bees have produced the honey we will be ready to get it all packaged up to sell to visitors.