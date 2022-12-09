Businessman puts on free Christmas lunch for 100 vulnerable Leeds residents in memory of his dad

Ron’s Christmas Lunch was organised by Mike Day, head of sales at Bibby Financial Services, and brought together around 100 elderly people raising some £7000 less costs of the event for Age UK.
The event was named for Mr Day’s father Ron, who died in 2018 following a lifetime of service to the community, including arranging numerous trips and meals for local older people who were lonely or socially isolated.
The lunch took place at the Marriott Hotel in Leeds with other business owners and philanthropists also chipping in to sponsor food and other costs.
Mr Day said: “My dad gave selflessly to his local community, and I am so grateful that Ron’s Christmas Lunch is able to resume again this year. The last two years have been particularly isolating for older people, making this event an even more important and worthwhile cause.
“We are very thankful to Age UK Leeds for partnering with us again to make it happen.”
“It has also been heartwarming to see the Yorkshire business community, along with businesses outside the area, coming together to support this year’s event already, from sponsoring tables to donating drinks. We wouldn’t be able to put on Ron’s Christmas Lunch without everyone collaborating to make the event a success.”
A disco and magic tricks from a magician rounded off the lunch for those attending.
Lisa Burnett, Income Generation Director at Age UK Leeds added: “Our partnership with Mike will mean that following this year's event, the total number of lonely people supported by Ron's Christmas Lunch will have reached an amazing total of over 400 people - making headway in reducing the loneliness felt by many at Christmas.”