Calderdale care home appeals for cards to wish a happy birthday to woman about to turn an incredible 110
The team at Woodfield Grange, on Saddleworth Road in Greetland, say one of the women living there is about to turn an incredible 110.
To mark the impressive occasion, they are appealing for the people of Calderdale and beyond to send a card wishing her well in time for her birthday on September 5.
Anyone who would like to help can send it to Mrs K, Woodfield Grange Care Home, Saddleworth Road, Greetland, Halifax, HX4 8NZ.
Last year, the Courier reported the 107th birthday of Halifax pensioner Winnie Mary Hacking.
The great-grandmother, who was thought to be one of Calderdale’s oldest residents, said she could not understand what all the fuss was about as family, friends and staff joined her for birthday celebrations at Savile Park Care Home in Halifax.