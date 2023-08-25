Staff at a Calderdale care home are appealing for help with celebrating one of their residents reaching a huge birthday milestone.

The team at Woodfield Grange, on Saddleworth Road in Greetland, say one of the women living there is about to turn an incredible 110.

To mark the impressive occasion, they are appealing for the people of Calderdale and beyond to send a card wishing her well in time for her birthday on September 5.

Anyone who would like to help can send it to Mrs K, Woodfield Grange Care Home, Saddleworth Road, Greetland, Halifax, HX4 8NZ.

Last year, the Courier reported the 107th birthday of Halifax pensioner Winnie Mary Hacking.